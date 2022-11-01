Listen to this article

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz will go on sale with a starting price of $76,050. That price includes the $1,150 destination charge. The EQE will sit comfortably beneath the EQS sedan in the lineup, which arrived with a $103,360 starting price.

Mercedes will offer the EQE sedan in three configurations when it goes on sale: 350+, 350 4Matic, and 500 4Matic. The company adds even more variations between the models by offering each with three available trims: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. These are the same trims Mercedes uses for the larger EQS sedan.

Model Trim Price (incl. $1,150 destination charge) EQE 350+ Premium $76,050 EQE 350 4Matic Premium $79,050 EQE 500 4Matic Premium $87,050 EQE 350+ Exclusive $78,150 EQE 350 4Matic Exclusive $81,150 EQE 500 4Matic Exclusive $89,150 EQE 350+ Pinnacle $81,650 EQE 350 4Matic Pinnacle $84,650 EQE 500 4Matic Pinnacle $92,650

The Premium trim features a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display with MBUX and a 12.3-inch driver display. Other amenities include heated front seats, ambient lighting, and more. Upgrading to Exclusive adds MBUX augmented-reality navigation and active ambient light. The Pinnacle trim adds even more luxury with four-zone climate control, a head-up display, and other goodies.

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE: First Drive Review

3 Photos

The EQE 350+ generates 288 horsepower (215 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters) of torque. Adding 4Matic all-wheel drive to the 350 increases its torque to 564 lb-ft (764 Nm) while horsepower remains unchanged. The 500 4Matic receives a dual-motor powertrain that produces 402 hp (300 kW) and 633 pound-feet (858 Nm) of torque. The three configurations return 6.2, 6.0, and 4.5 0-60 mph times. Mercedes makes a 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery standard, and the EV has an EPA-estimated range of up to 305 miles (490 kilometers).

Months after introducing the EQE sedan, the automaker debuted the potent AMG variant. Mercedes hasn’t released pricing information or availability for the model, but we know it’ll deliver up to a temporary 677 hp (504 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,001 Nm). Its regular output is 617 hp (460 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm). It can hit 60 mph in an estimated 3.2 seconds.

The EQE will be the latest Mercedes EV to hit the market. The company says the car will arrive at US dealers this fall, which is right now. Winter officially arrives on December 21, so keep an eye out for the new EQE in showrooms.