Trick or treat? The German tuner Manhart shows off its TR 800 upgrade pack for the Porsche 911 Turbo S in an orange-and-black color scheme that's perfect for Halloween. The improvements boost the output to a monstrous 822 horsepower (613 kilowatts), versus the standard 640 hp (477 kW). Torque grows to 712 pound-feet (965 Newton-meters), instead of the stock 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).

To make so much extra power, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six receives upgrades like new turbochargers, an upgraded intercooler, and a re-mapped engine control unit. Manhart also adds stainless steel downpipes with 200-cell catalytic converters and an exhaust with active sound control via valves.

Manhart makes no mention of the TR 800's performance specs. A stock 911 Turbo S reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds and covers the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. The top speed is 205 mph (330 kph).

With so much extra power, the company also upgrades the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The suspension receives H&R lowering springs that drop the ride height by 1.181 inches (30 millimeters).

Manhart subtly tweaks the 911's appearance. The front splitter, air intake frames, mirror caps, engine deck inlets, and rear wing are carbon fiber.

The car rides on center-lock wheels with six pairs of dual spokes and a satin black finish. An orange stripe around the rim matches the body color. They measure 21 inches in front and 22 inches at the back.

Inside, Manhart re-upholsters the seats to match the exterior. The chairs have orange stripes over a black base. Bright stitching appears on the dashboard and around the steering wheel.

Even in unmodified form, the 911 Turbo S is quite a potent machine. This year, driver David Donner drove one at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and set a new course record for a stock vehicle. He raced up the course in 9 minutes 53.5 seconds, which beat the 10-minute-18.4-second time that a Bentley Continental GT did in 2019.