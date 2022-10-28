Listen to this article

The Renault Austral debuted earlier in 2022 as a replacement for the Kadjar. Now, the brand is working on an even larger version with a third row of seats. The new model reportedly either goes by the name Grand Austral or Austral Espace.

This vehicle wears a camouflage wrap over the entire body, but we can see some details. The headlights look identical to the ones on the standard Austral. There are similarities in the shape of the grille and lower fascia. Not enough is visible to see whether Renault makes design changes to the nose.

Gallery: Renault Grand Austral Spy Photos

15 Photos

In profile, you can see how much longer this model is than the standard Austral. The rear overhang is longer to create additional room in the cabin. The back section of the roof has a boxier appearance, too.

At the back, it appears that this larger Austral shares the existing model's bracket-shaped taillights. Both of them have bumpers than conceal the exhaust pipes. The hatchback on the bigger model has a more upright position.

While we don't have photos of the interior, the styling similarities on the outside suggest the two models might sharing styling elements in the cabin. This would mean there's a digital instrument cluster and a portrait-oriented infotainment screen with physical buttons along the bottom.

The larger Austral reportedly shares engines with the existing model. This would mean there's a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder with mild-hybrid assistance making 130 horsepower (97 kilowatts). There's also a mild-hybrid 1.3-liter four-cylinder producing 140 hp (104 kW) with a six-speed manual or 160 hp (119 kW) with the automatic transmission. The E-Tech Hybrid uses a 1.2-liter engine offering either 160 hp (119 kW) or 200 hp (149 kW).

Renault traditionally used the Espace name for minivans. However, crossovers are increasingly common for moving people. So, the company could repurpose the moniker for this three-row model.

It's not clear when Renault might debut this larger variant of the Austral. We are expecting to see the bigger model in 2023.