Mercedes-Benz is readying a new coupe and convertible that’s set to replace the C- and E-Class equivalents. The automaker will allegedly call it the CLE, and numerous spy photos have captured the model’s various trims out testing. Mercedes has hidden the styling under camouflage, but new renderings from Kolesa.ru peel it away to predict the car’s final design.

Based on the E-Class coupe, the renderings depict the hotter AMG CLE 53 variant that was recently spied. The coupe features a wide grille, swept-back headlights, a wide lower bumper opening, and sizable intakes on the outer edges. The rear-end design isn’t as aggressive, but the four round exhaust pipes reveal the car’s performance attributes, sliding below the hotter AMG CLE 63 in the lineup and its squared-off exhaust pipes.

The spy shots we’ve published so far show off an attractive coupe and convertible that look small and nimble. The two-door doesn’t stray far from the brand’s current design language, which some could consider a tad boring. The model’s overall design fits with the rest of the lineup. Mercedes will likely differentiate the CLE 53 from the hotter CLE 63 by toning down the front-end styling.

The new CLE will ride on Mercedes’ MRA-2 platform that underpins the new C-Class. The shared platform likely means the CLE will raid the C-Class powertrain parts bin. We’ve yet to see the CLE’s interior, but it should be similar to the C-Class’ when it arrives, with digital screens and the latest features.

The top-tier AMG CLE 63 should borrow the powertrain from the new C63 S E Performance, which pairs a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with an electric motor for 671 horsepower (493 kilowatts). Mercedes could give the coupe and convertible a different tune, altering the output figures for the CLE, but we don’t expect a substantial difference.

We don’t know when Mercedes will reveal the new CLE-Class. Earlier rumors had suggested that the automaker would reveal the new model before the end of 2022, but Mercedes hasn’t announced a debut date. The hotter AMG variants will likely break cover sometime in 2023 for the 2024 model year.

