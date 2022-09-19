Listen to this article

The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class coupe will replace the two-door variants of the C- and E-Class. Plus, there will be a convertible version as a similar substitute for the droptop models of those vehicles. These spy shots show us not just the fixed-roof CLE but also include looks into the cabin.

The Mercedes engineers aren't ready to strip off much camouflage. In front, there's the horizontal bar in the grille, indicating this is a non-AMG variant. Those speedy models are coming, too.

Gallery: Mercedes CLE Spy Photos Inside And Out

15 Photos

The headlights are angled downward to point toward the center of the nose. The shape of these lamps is similar to what we're seeing on the next-gen Mercedes E-Class, which makes sense since the CLE is replacing the two-door variant of that model.

Along the side, you can see that the coupe has a fairly large wheelbase. It looks like there would be enough room to cram two people into the back.

The tail has a proper trunk, not a liftback layout. The camouflage hides a lot of the rear lamps, including an arch-shaped light at the bottom. On this non-AMG variant, the bumper hides the exhaust pipes.

This gallery includes shots of the CLE's cabin with the fabric covering out of the way. The driver grips a three-spoke, multi-function steering wheel. Behind it, there's a wide, digital instrument cluster. The infotainment screen has a portrait layout and an angled position on the center stack. The bottom of the display has the HVAC controls. There are stylish air vents with concentric metallic elements and a rectangular portion in the center.

The CLE-Class uses the MRA-2 platform, which the new C-Class also has. This allows both models to share the same powertrains. This should mean the electrified 2.0-liter turbocharged engine from the new AMG C63 could be among the offerings.

In addition to the coupe and convertible, there's a rumor of a CLE-Class Shooting Brake. However, we haven't seen any spy shots of this variant.

We are expecting the CLE-Class to debut before the end of 2022. It's not clear whether we'd see the convertible and coupe at the same time or if the company plans to stagger the releases of these variants. Look for the first of them to hit the road in 2023.