Hyundai is currently testing the next-generation Santa Fe on public roads, and it looks way, way different from the outgoing model based on the prototype caught on video. That prototype was heavily concealed, though, so extracting detailed portions of its design is challenging.

To help our imagination, our friends from Kolesa have put out an unofficial rendering based on the prototype we've seen before. The renderings below try to depict the front and rear ends of the next-generation Santa Fe, and we can't help but notice the huge design change – if this rendering holds true at all.

Right off the bat, the boxy shape of the imagined version deviates greatly from the curves of the current model. This was prominent on the spied prototype, along with the blacked-out portions of the roof. Meanwhile, the H-patter headlights aren't new for Hyundai as the automaker has been placing those details on its other cars, like the ones seen on the taillights of the Stargazer – an MPV sold in Indonesia and the Philippines.

The rear end of Kolesa's rendering appears to have adopted a design detail from the Hyundai Staria. I'm talking about the vertical taillights that span from the roof down to the lower bumper.

Although not seen on the renderings, we got a peek into the next Santa Fe's interior before. It didn't reveal much, except for the white leather upholstery and seats folded flat on the floor.

Given the heavy concealments on the prototype spotted before, we're not expecting the launch of the next-generation Santa Fe to happen anytime soon. We can deduce, however, that the fifth-generation model could debut in the second half of next year for the 2024 model year based on the historical timeline.