Minivans are dead? Hyundai would like to have a word with you because it keeps pumping out family haulers that don't ride as high as SUVs. After the Staria and Custo, the South Korean brand is launching another MPV, only this time around it does away with sliding doors. At 4,460 millimeters (175.5 inches) long, it's also much smaller than the other two and is more of a budget offering with room for six or seven people.

The front design takes after big-brother Staria with its LED light bar although the main lights do remind us of the Mitsubishi Xpander – another small minivan without sliding doors. At the back, Bayon-like taillights shaped like boomerangs incorporate a futuristic light graphic that looks particularly interesting at night. Despite carrying the “Stargazer” name, Hyundai isn't offering the minivan with a moonroof that would allow people inside to gaze at the stars.

As far as the interior is concerned, it's significantly more conventional than the exterior design. The three-row cabin has a table with a built-in cup holder in the back of the front passenger seat while second-row occupants have access to dual USB charging ports. The driver gets a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch touchscreen for the infotainment, along with a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Power is provided by a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 115 hp and 145 Nm (107 lb-ft) of torque channeled to the front axle via a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The Hyundai Stargazer rides on 15-inch wheels with skinny 185/65 R15 tires but the high-end versions are upgraded to a 16-inch set with 205/55 R16 rubber.

In terms of practicality, it offers 200 liters (7.1 cubic feet) of cargo volume behind the third row and 585 liters (20.7 cubic feet) behind the second row. In Indonesia where Hyundai is initially launching the compact minivan, the Stargazer comes in Active, Trend, Style, and Prime trim levels with plenty of safety kit. Tech includes blind spot collision warning and lane keeping assist, among others.

Pricing kicks off at 255,900,000 Indonesian Rupiahs (about $17,100) and rises to 307,100,000 Rp ($20,500). The Hyundai Stargazer competes in Indonesia against the aforementioned Mitsubishi Xpander as well as the Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Avanza.