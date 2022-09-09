Listen to this article

It's podcast time! This week we roughly split the show between two topics. For the first half, you get EVs. In the second half, the focus is on performance machines.

One of the big debuts this week is the Chevrolet Equinox EV. It doesn't go on sale until the fall of 2023, but Chevy is disclosing some details now. There are front- and all-wheel-drive configurations. In addition, there are two battery capacities. The longest-range version can go an estimated 300 miles on a charge.

As we discuss, this isn't necessarily the most exciting EV on the market, but the ICE-powered Equinox doesn't get our blood pumping, either. Still, this seems like a solid entry in the electric crossover segment.

Next, we check out the debuts from Jeep's 4xe Day. The Recon is the brand's upcoming electric crossover where owners can take off the doors. While it's not a full-on Wrangler EV, the vehicle still seems capable of electric off-roading.

There's also the Wagoneer S. It's a more luxury-oriented EV.

Finally, the Jeep Avenger is arriving first on the market, but all signs suggest that it's not coming to the United States. Judging by spy shots, a version with a combustion engine might be coming eventually, too.

We also analyze the price of the GR Corolla. The base price is $36,995, and that can go as high as $50,995 for the Morizo Edition.

Also, Chrysler seems to be teasing what might be a Hellcat-powered version of the 300, and we end with the Scat Pack Swinger variants of the Dodge Charger and Challenger.

