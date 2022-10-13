Listen to this article

With tens of millions of units sold across the series, Mario Kart is one of Nintendo's big franchises. Now, super fans of the game can show their enthusiasm by wearing one of the limited-edition watches on the way from Tag Heuer. The Formula 1 Chronograph costs $4,300. If that's not fancy enough for you, then the Formula 1 Tourbillon Chronograph is an astonishing $25,600.

Tag Heuer is making just 250 examples of the Tourbillon Chronograph. The watch has a grade 5 titanium case that measures 45 millimeters. Its most visually distinctive element is the oscillating tourbillon at the 6 o'clock position has Mario driving a cart, a Bullet Bill, and a blue Koopa shell. The bezel displays the Mario Kart emblem at the 1 o'clock position.

Gallery: Tag Heuer and Mario Kart Watches

9 Photos

Turning the watch over reveals an exposed mechanism. The winding rotor has the silhouettes of Luigi, Mario, and Princess Peach driving their karts. Tag Heuer etches the Mario Kart logo into the sapphire crystal. The crown features Mario's M mark.

The more affordable Formula 1 Chronograph has a limited run of 3,000 units. It uses Tag Heuer's Calibre 16 automatic movement and has a 44-millimeter steel case. The most prominent Mario Kart element is Mario appearing on the sub-register for the seconds at the 9 o'clock position. The date display includes some of the game's powerups like a star, mushroom, blue shell, and banana peel.

The caseback shows Mario on his kart and the game's logo. The Mario M is on the crown.

Both watches come with a black strap that has red stitches. The Mario M mark is on the buckle. The Chronograph has this piece in steel, and the one for the Tourbillon is titanium.

The Tag Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited Edition Chronograph goes on sale on October 20. The company has a site for registering to get early access. If you're interested in the Tag Heuer Formula 1 x Mario Kart Limited Edition Tourbillon Chronograph, then it's possible to sign up for more info there, too.