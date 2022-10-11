Listen to this article

A new generation of the Audi A4 is deep into development. In addition to the sedan version, the next Avant wagon is on the way, too. The example in this gallery is testing at the Nürburgring.

The new A4 follows the general automotive design trend of adopting a larger grille. The design continues to have a hexagonal shape but now stretches to the headlights. The lower fascia has a trapezoidal opening with a sensor in the middle. Vertical slits are on the outer edges of the nose.

Gallery: 2024 Audi A4 Avant Spy Photos

15 Photos

The camouflage makes it difficult to see the design details. There's a raised portion along the lower portion of the doors. The rear fenders have boxy flares. The wagon rides on black five-spoke wheels.

At the back, this car wears placeholder taillights. There's a single exhaust outlet on the driver side of the bumper.

Earlier spy shots of the cabin show the A4 with a wide digital instrument cluster and a separate infotainment display. The gear display is on the console. The new generation reportedly doesn't get a manual gearbox option.

Judging from a previous spy video, the A4 would continue to use a turbocharged four-cylinder, and the S4 sounds like it still uses a turbocharged V6. A hybrid powertrain is a possibility because of more stringent emissions rules in Europe. Plus, BMW and Mercedes offer electrified choices in their competitors against the A4.

The new A4 will reportedly debut in 2023. It's not yet clear whether the Avant would premiere at the same time as the sedan. Later, we expect the higher riding, more rugged Allroad version and the sporty S4 to join the lineup.

Audi is already developing an electric version of the larger A6. It's supposed to debut before the end of the year. A wagon version joins the range in 2024.