The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class will replace the C- and E-Class coupes in the brand's lineup, and there will be convertible variants too. The AMG 63 version is on display in this gallery. It's our first time seeing the upcoming range-topper as a hard top.

While the coupe wears a camouflage wrap over most of the body, several styling elements are partially visible. For example, the front fascia boasts three large openings, and there's a broad grille above this area. Mercedes uses this eggcrate design to conceal the Panamericana design on its development vehicles. The headlights put the running lights above the main lamps. There are also smaller signatures.

From the side, you can see the CLE's long hood and short rear deck. Despite being a coupe, the proportions hint that the rear seats might not be too cramped because of the fairly long wheelbase. A spoiler attaches to the rear deck.

This car rides on mismatched wheels. The ones in front have five pairs of spokes that taper inward at the rim. At the back, there are also five pairs of spokes, but these remain parallel from the hub to the rim. The tires are Michelin Pilot Sports.

At the back, the CLE has a traditional trunk. The taillights feature arched elements on the bottom. The door covering charging port for this model's plug-in-hybrid powertrain is on the passenger side of the bumper. The four, trapezoidal exhaust pipes are another clue that this is an AMG variant.

A recent glimpse into the cabin shows there's a digital instrument cluster, and the portrait-oriented infotainment screen is at an angle on the center stack.

The CLE 63 presumbly shares a powertrain with the recently launched C63 S E Performance. If that's the case, then the coupe would have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an electrically assisted turbo and a separate electric drive motor. In total, this setup would provide 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque.

Mercedes tunes this system for power, rather than efficiency. The 6.1-kilowatt-hour batter back only provides about 8 miles (13 kilometers) of electric-only driving range.

The CLE-Class coupe might debut before the end of the year. Even if not, we expect sales to begin in 2023.