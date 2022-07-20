Listen to this article

A new batch of spy photos captures the Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe for the first time. The car continues to wear a full-body camouflage wrap, but there’s less cladding hiding the design, and the car appears to be wearing its production headlights. The CLE Class would be all-new at Mercedes as the company tightens its product portfolio in certain areas.

The new CLE Coupe will ride on Mercedes’ MRA-2 platform, which underpins the new C-Class. That shared architecture will likely mean the new CLE will also borrow the C-Class powertrain lineup. Rumors point to a full-fat AMG variant arriving late next year, using the automaker’s electrified 2.0-liter engine from the C63. Mercedes should also fill the CLE portfolio with AMG CLE 43 and CLE 53 models.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe Spy Photos

13 Photos

While the new CLE will share underpinnings with the C-Class, the latest spy shots reveal the model receiving a unique front fascia. Previous spy shots had to car’s front end covered in the cladding that distorted the shape. The new CLE will arrive with a unique face, slimmer headlights, and a sportier stance than the C-Class.

The car’s sloping roof line and truncated rear-end styling adds to the model’s sporty appearance. The rear-end lacks any cutouts for the exhaust outlets indicating that this is a non-AMG variant. The new CLE should also borrow from the C-Class cabin, with few changes to the styling. We expect the C-Class’ tech-packed interior to find its way into the CLE easily.

Crossovers and SUVs continue to dominate the sales charts, and automakers have revamped their lineups to reflect the change in demand. At Mercedes, rumors suggest that means allowing the new CLE to serve as the replacement for both the C-Class and E-Class coupe and convertible models.

Mercedes hasn’t indicated when it’d reveal the new CLE coupe and convertible, but it should happen before the end of the 2022. We expect the car to go on sale for the 2023 model year, with the hotter variants arriving on dealer lots at a later time. The AMG variant might not arrive until 2024.