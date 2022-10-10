Listen to this article

The Rimac Nevera and Tesla Model S Plaid spring to mind when talking about the quickest-accelerating EVs as both will hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than two seconds. Once you take the license plate out of the occasion and begin to think about track machines, the performance can be even more thrilling. Take for example this single-seater EV that weighs only 173 kilograms (381 pounds) thanks to its petite size and carbon fiber construction.

Developed by the 20-student GreenTeam from the University of Stuttgart, the pocket rocket with independent suspension and carbon wheels goes by the rather uninspiring name of E0711-11 EVO. What matters more are the technical specifications, with four wheel hub motors producing a combined 180 kilowatts (241 horsepower). Providing juice is an air-cooled battery pack with a capacity of 7.67 kWh in a diminutive EV that has all-wheel drive and a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic monocoque.

The "Mission World Record" by the Förderverein GreenTeam Uni Stuttgart e.V. has ended successfully as the diminutive EV set a new world record for the quickest accelerating electric car in the world. On October 6, representatives from the Guinness World Record were on location at the Bosch site in Renningen in the district of Böblingen in Baden-Württemberg to confirm the neck-snapping acceleration. It did 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a staggering 1.461 seconds.

While the video is not particularly exciting, it's hard to encapsulate such a performance on camera because it takes only a few blinks of an eye. To put the sprint time into perspective, the E0711-11 EVO is substantially quicker than a Formula E race car, which needs about 2.8 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill.

What could possibly be quicker than this in terms of 0-62 mph? The only plausible answer we can think of is an electric dragster. In March 2022, the SeaTac-based "Faster Than Cancer" electric dragster racing team completed the quarter mile in an amazing 7.48 seconds at a trap speed of 202.5 mph (325.89 km/h). Seeing the two duel would unquestionably be the shortest EV drag race in the world.