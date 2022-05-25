Listen to this article

The 2023 Alpina B3 and D3 S arrive in sedan and wagon body styles to give the recently refreshed BMW 3 Series a sharper edge. In Germany, both models are available to order now, and deliveries begin in October 2022.

The B3 receives a more powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine. It now makes 488 horsepower (364 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-meters). These are gains of 32 hp (24 kW) and 22 lb-ft (30 Nm) over the previous version. The power runs through an eight-speed automatic.

To achieve the extra output, Alpina fits the engine with flow-optimized turbine housings, a larger intercooler, relocated radiators, and air ducts with an improved cross-section. The gearbox has an updated torque converter.

The B3 sedan hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph). The wagon hits 62 mph in 3.7 seconds and reaches 188 mph (302 kph).

The powertrain for the D3 S carries over from the pre-refresh model. A 3.0-liter twin-turbo diesel-fueled inline-six makes 350 hp (261 kW) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm). The sedan reaches 62 mph and a top speed of 170 mph (273 kph). The wagon hits 62 mph in 4.8 seconds and can achieve 168 mph (270 kph).

Both the B3 and D3 S exclusively come with all-wheel drive and have an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. They benefit from Alpina's parts for the springs, bump stops, and stabilizers. The company also recalibrates the settings for the steering.

The tuned 3 Series features a new front splitter with Alpina branding in the center. The rear bumper has integrated surrounds for the pair of exhaust outlets on each side. Alpina's trademark angular stripe design adorns the models' flanks.

Inside, the B3 and D3 S adopt the 14.9-inch curved display from the refreshed 3 Series. Alpina recolors the gauges on the digital instrument panel to the company's traditional blue and green scheme.

Alpina can work with customers to personalize the cabin's upholstery, including selecting the piping, stitching, embroidery, and embossing. The firm offers naturally treated Lavalina leather

The B3 sedan starts at €88,600, and the wagon is €89,900. The D3 S four-door begins at €77,050, and the long-roof variant costs €78,450. These prices are for the German market and include the country's 19 percent sales tax.