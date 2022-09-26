Listen to this article

In a sea of SUVs, it's refreshing to know there are still enough people out there interested in buying a good ol' wagon. Europe is essentially the last bastion of long-roof models, and Skoda is among the last mainstream brands to sell one. Yes, the subcompact Fabia Combi is now dead, but the silver lining is the Octavia and Superb estates are to remain in the lineup. The larger of the two will switch to the next-generation model in 2023.

A new speculative rendering from Kolesa takes after the most recent spy shots of the midsize wagon, which will be mechanically related to the Volkswagen Passat Variant more than ever before. So much so that both are going to be assembled at the same factory in Slovakia, but rumor has it there won't be a Passat Sedan this time around. As evidenced in several spy photos, expect an evolutionary exterior appearance for these VW and Skoda models since both companies know their customers prefer a safe design.

While the exterior won't rock the boat, there will be some major changes inside. Spy shots from last week allowed us to peek inside a near-production prototype 2023 Superb with its tablet-like display. The touchscreen seems to take after the Enyaq's, thus effectively meaning the days of the neatly integrated display are numbered. Doing so will allow Skoda to fit a considerably larger touchscreen compared to the outgoing model, big enough to swallow the separate buttons and knobs for the climate settings.

Logic tells us the Superb will stick to the MQB platform considering the VW Group is investing most of its funds into engineering architectures exclusively developed for electric vehicles. One final batch of gasoline and diesel engines is being worked on since these ICEs will have to comply with Euro 7 regulations due in a few years in the European Union. Skoda's flagship car is already the biggest in a shrinking segment, offering ample rear legroom and cargo capacity, so it's unlikely to significantly grow in size.

A plug-in hybrid is all but confirmed taking into account the most recent VW Passat prototypes were seen with an extra cap for the charging port. Skoda has never made a fully fledged Superb RS, but we're hoping the punchy Sportline with its 280-horsepower 2.0 TSI engine will live to see another generation. Most (if not all) gasoline and diesel engine are likely to benefit from mild-hybrid tech to cut emissions and offer a bit of low-end boost.

The next-gen Superb will be followed in 2024 by a facelifted Octavia as Skoda's core models will soldier on with ICE in the foreseeable future.