DeLorean is officially back in the automotive business after a long hiatus, and the first order of business is to launch the 300-mile Alpha5. However, the EV could be followed by a car equipped with a combustion engine to echo the original DMC-12 with its Peugeot-Renault-Volvo V6 engine. The reborn company has imagined an alternative universe in which the 130-horsepower sports car with gullwing doors was followed in the 1990s by the Alpha2.

A fictional concept unveiled in late July, the low-slung coupe with a curvaceous body was touted as having a V8 engine of unknown technical specifications. Following its debut, DMC received requests for the Alpha2 from people eager to buy the real thing. It looks like it could actually happen as company boss Joost de Vries told Top Gear magazine a small batch of road-going cars is being considered:

"We had so many requests for [Alpha2] to be made, so we'll probably do a very small run."

DMC's head honcho went on to say the "Alpha2 was born out of a DeLorean project called the DMC-24 that was never in production. It's a barchetta, an open-top coupe, V8-powered, and it was the logical evolution to the DMC-12." Joost de Vries explains in his interview with TG the reborn automaker commissioned Italdesign to draw a sports car that would embody the 1990s, but with a modern twist to keep up with the times.

Lest we forget DMC has also revealed Alpha3 and Alpha4 concepts as part of its alternative timeline. The former was envisioned as a large electric sedan of the mid-2000s while the latter was an SUV from 2013, complete with a hydrogen drivetrain. When these fictional concepts were revealed, we also got to see the DMC-24 mentioned earlier, an actual car from the original company that never saw the light of production day.

As for the Alpha5, the four-seater coupe with massive gullwing doors and a 0.23 drag coefficient will go on sale in 2024. Only 88 cars will be made as a nod to the DMC-12's time travel capabilities achieved at that velocity in the Back to the Future franchise. Also penned by Italdesign, the all-wheel-drive EV with a 100-kWh battery pack promises to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.99 seconds and 88 mph (142 km/h) in 4.35 seconds before maxing out at 155 mph (250 km/h).

Pricing details have not been disclosed, but all estimations point toward a starting price of more than $100,000.