We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.

Issuing a press release and taking to social media with photos, the DeLorean Alpha5 made its public debut today at the iconic automotive event. The sizable EV coupe will also be on display Sunday at the Concept Car Lawn.

While the Alpha5 literally takes center stage, DeLorean also showcased three other concepts that have stirred a bit of controversy in the motoring world. The company created the Alpha2, Alpha3, and Alpha4 as "generational concept vehicles" to the Alpha5, presenting them as predecessors in a fictional timeline where DeLorean never went bankrupt. DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries says the concepts were created using original DeLorean automotive designs that were found in archives, blended with "representations of automotive design over the last 40 years."

Gallery: DeLorean Alpha Concepts

22 Photos

The Alpha2 is a sports car that could be considered a successor to the real-life DMC-12. The Alpha3 is a sizable luxury sedan, and the Alpha4 is an SUV using a hydrogen fuel cell. DeLorean revealed the concepts last month, but at this time it's unclear if there are plans to develop them beyond renderings.

As for the DeLorean that does exist in real life, the Alpha5 was created in conjunction with Italdesign and yes, it has fully functional (and quite large) gullwing doors. It's an all-electric affair, with DeLorean now claiming it can hit 60 mph in 2.99 seconds and reach 155 mph flat-out. It's an all-wheel-drive four-seater with a stated range of 300 miles using a 100-kWh battery. Details on the number or arrangement of motors aren't available.

Gallery: DeLorean Alpha5

27 Photos

Pricing isn't available either, but DeLorean's original announcement said just 88 will be built, so it will likely won't be cheap. For those somehow not aware of the iconic '80s film Back to the Future, 88 mph is the speed at which the original DeLorean traveled through time.

More information on the DeLorean Alpha5 will come ahead of its projected on-sale date in 2024. And for more on Pebble Beach and Monterey Car Week, check out the Rambling About Cars podcast, available below.