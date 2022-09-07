Listen to this article

The latest version of the Toyota Sienta recently launched in Japan as a small minivan capable of carrying up to seven people and boasting adorable exterior styling. The automaker now has a commercial that stars a dog that's as cute as the vehicle in the advertisement.

The little pup in the ad has bushy ears and a gray body with a white muzzle. In the commercial, he comes running and transforms into a green Sienta. A whole family then piles inside.

Gallery: Toyota Sienta

87 Photos

Next, we see the dog trotting down the road and turning into the minivan again. This time, the family loads the vehicle with gardening accessories.

This pooch doesn't just transform into a Sienta, though. The next scene shows the pup enjoying a picnic with the family. The dog is even kind enough to pick up a plastic water bottle rather than leaving it as litter.

At the end of the ad, a pug is pulling at a leash to check out our gray friend. Rather than checking out the other dog, the commercial's star turns into a Sienta.

The new Sienta rides on the TNGA-B platform, which is also underneath the latest Yaris. The entry-level powerplant is a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine making 90 horsepower (67 kilowatts) and 89 pound-feet (120 Newton-meters) of torque. A hybrid version of this mill has 118 hp (88 kW) and 107 lb-ft (145 Nm). Front- and all-wheel-drive configurations are available.

Compared to the previous Sienta, the new one has the same length and width, but the roof to taller so that adults can fit more comfortably. Customers can choose five- or seven-seat layouts. In models with a third row, the second row can tumble forward to give occupants easier entry into the back.

Prices for the Sienta start at ¥1.95 million ($13,500 at current exchange rates) for the entry-level X trim with front-wheel drive and five seats. The most expensive grade is the Hybrid Z with all-wheel drive and seven seats for ¥3.108 million ($21,530). There's no sign of this little van coming to the United States.