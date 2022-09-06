Listen to this article

We are only one week away from discovering the Ferrari of SUVs as the Prancing Horse took to Twitter to share a teaser image hiding the debut date in plain sight. Squint your eyes or brighten up the shadowy photo and the debut date is revealed: September 13. The high-riding model from Maranello was originally announced four years ago when the Italian marque presented its 2018-2022 roadmap. The Purosangue is now ready for prime time.

Already confirmed to get a naturally aspirated V12 engine, Ferrari's belated answer to the Lamborghini Urus will have limited availability as it won't exceed 20 percent of the firm's total annual deliveries. Bear in mind the fabled supercar maker has refrained from labeling the Purosangue as an SUV, preferring instead to call it an FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle). Spy shots have suggested it'll look more along the lines of a large hatchback with limited ground clearance.

The Purosangue will be the first widely available four-door Ferrari considering the forgotten 456GT Venice wagon was limited to just seven examples. From the few details released thus far, we know it'll have air suspension and all-wheel drive while sitting on a platform engineered to accommodate a hybrid powertrain. The FF/GTC4Lusso's spiritual successor will use a dual-clutch automatic transmission and offer a four-seat interior with more room than the previous shooting brakes.

Ferrari is fashionably late to the SUV party as its Purosangue will have to face some stiff competition coming from the likes of the Aston Martin DBX and Bentley Bentayga Speed. McLaren has avoided going down this road until now, but Woking's new CEO is open to the idea of a supercar on stilts. The list of high-end marques without an SUV in their lineups keeps getting shorter with each passing year.

Following its hotly anticipated world premiere next week, the Ferrari Purosangue will be in the hands of early adopters in the first months of 2023.