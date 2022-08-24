Listen to this article

It’s unclear how the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo ended up underneath a Porsche Macan, but the expensive collision resulted in no injuries. The crash occurred just outside Madrid in Alcalá de Henares on Sunday, August 21, at around 1 p.m. local time.

Somehow, the Taycan scooped up the Macan, which was parked along the street, onto its hood and windshield. That’s impressive enough, but the Taycan also traveled fast enough to push the pair through a brick wall. No one was in the Macan at the time of the accident. The driver of the Taycan, a 45-year-old woman, wasn’t injured, but she did suffer an anxiety attack after the crash.

The precarious situation made extracting the two vehicles difficult. Rescuers needed the help of a crane to secure the Macan so they could remove the Taycan underneath it. Local emergency officials captured the cleanup on video and posted it to Twitter. Removing the Taycan exposed the extensive amount of damage caused to the wall. You could fit the Macan through the hole sideways.

The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo packs quite a punch, delivering up to 562 horsepower (420 kilowatts). Porsche claims the car can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.9 seconds. It’s certainly enough power to get one in trouble if the right foot gets heavy.

The Macan is about to get a thorough overhaul with the release of the Macan EV, which the automaker is already developing. Spy shots are providing glimpses of the next-gen crossover, but we know the model will ride on Volkswagen’s Premium Platform Electric architecture. It’ll likely have single and dual-motor configurations with all-wheel drive available.

The Porsche-on-Porsche crash is just another example of the importance of keeping your car under control. Ending up with a crossover on your windshield shouldn’t happen, but we’re just glad the driver was able to walk away from this mishap. The homeowner is likely quite unhappy as well, and the whole thing could have been much worse.