When talking about flagships, Toyota has the Century that's exclusively available in Japan (and in select countries where the nameplate's exported). Typically used to transport VIPs and government officials, the Century has long been a highly regarded vehicle for the Japanese market since the '60s. And one of them is headed to the US, thanks to PacificCoastAuto which showcased this example in a walkaround video bought from a Japanese auction.

What you see here is the second-generation Toyota Century, which was offered for two decades. It was introduced in 1997 and offered until 2017 when the new-generation model was shown at the Tokyo Motor Show.

What makes the second-generation Century special? Well, that's found under the hood where the 5.0-liter V12 resides. It's the only Toyota model to have been fitted with a V12 from the factory, intended to compete against European flagships like Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The engine doesn't produce too much power, though; the car's intended for comfortable transport for high-profile individuals.

Sadly, it's the last generation of the Century to use a V12 engine as the third-generation model uses a hybrid V8, so whoever ordered this vehicle in the US will surely have a piece of history.

The Century V12 showcases what '90s luxury has to offer. Tech stuff like heated/ventilated memory seats is standard, along with a cellular phone and TV. The main seat also has a recliner where the VIP's feet can go through the passenger's. A quirky feature, we reckon, but it is what it is.

However, the featured Century V12 here isn't in pristine condition. The paint comes with imperfections, particularly in the trunk area, while the wheels are showing signs of corrosion as well. The records also indicate that the trunk cover has been replaced.