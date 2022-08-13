Listen to this article

The Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One are two of the most exotic hypercars right now – not only because of their faint population but also because having the capability to buy one isn't a guarantee that you'll be allowed to do so. However, there's one man who can buy both, and he has been spotted recently while behind the wheel of a Valkyrie.

We're talking about David Coulthard, who confirmed in 2019 that he placed orders for both the Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz hypercars. The former F1 driver turned commentator and presenter was seen driving a Valkyrie, courtesy of ExoticCarspotters on YouTube.

The 13-time Grand Prix winner was accompanied by his son, Dayton Coulthard, while casually parading a Valkyrie on the streets of Monaco. It is believed that the Valkyrie – in Marina Blue exterior with light blue Alcantara cabin – is Coulthard's own, with designated chassis number 86 out of 150.

For the uninitiated, the Valkyrie is an F1-inspired hypercar powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter Cosworth V12 engine that revs up to 11,000 rpm. It works in conjunction with a Rimac-developed hybrid system for a total output of 1,140 horsepower (838 kilowatts).

Aston Martin's first true hypercar was designed by Red Bull F1 designer Adrian Newey. It was also developed at the team's Milton Keynes base where Aston Martin has set up a design studio. Coulthard drove for Red Bull Racing during the final years of his F1 career.

As mentioned, only 150 units of the Valkyrie will ever be built, each valued at over $3 million. Deliveries of the Valkyrie started in November last year, so it isn't a surprise that there has been a handful of sightings of customer-owned units in the wild.

Meanwhile, the production of the hand-assembled Mercedes-AMG One has recently started, with deliveries commencing this year. Maybe one day we'll see Coulthard piloting his AMG One as well.