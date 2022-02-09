Considering the attention given to the Aston Martin Valkyrie when it was revealed – not to mention its long road to production – the 1,160-horsepower (865-kilowatt) hypercar actually made a rather quiet transition to public hands. Deliveries to owners began in November 2021 without much ado, save for a video sent to Motor1.com giving us a taste of its sensational high-revving V12 engine.

The sound was epic, but guerilla-style video shots of a car on the street don't typically yield the best visuals. For that, we turn to the Aston Martin dealership in Oslo, Norway, where this gorgeous red Valkyrie is resting indoors with some of its siblings. As with all 150 Valkyries slated for production, this one already has an owner and that person selected a custom color called Supernova Red for the exterior. When we saw this car on Instagram, we had to ask for some high-resolution images to share. Photographer Kyle Meyr graciously sent us the shots below for you to peruse.

Gallery: 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie In Supernova Red

9 Photos

Photo Credit: Kyle Meyr / Aston Martin Oslo

The owner of the Valkyrie is only known to us through the Instagram hashtag #supersixtynova, but we can tell you that person has chassis number 69 in the run of 150. It's also safe to assume the buyer paid over $3 million for the pleasure of ownership, as that's the starting point for this exceedingly rare, exceptionally fast hypercar. Exactly how fast are we talking? Aston Martin never released detailed statistics, but it's said the Valkyrie can reach 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and continue to a top speed well over 200 mph.

That's certainly incredible by any automotive definition, but the Valkyrie's ability to dispense with corners is arguably what garners more attention. Speaking to Motor1.com recently, Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers admitted that the company could chase some lap records with the Valkyrie, both in street and track-only AMR Pro trim.

In other words, this likely won't be the last time we see the Valkyrie out in public. We're okay with that.