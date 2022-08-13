Listen to this article

The Infiniti Q60 may be relatively young but it seems like the luxury automaker is already ready to have it retired soon. That's if we're to take a recent report as gospel, which spells the end for the two-door coupe in Infiniti's lineup, for reasons that won't surprise you.

If the report holds true, the arguably good-looking Q60 will only have one generation under its name. The Q60 nameplate was introduced in 2015 as a concept and a successor to the Infiniti G models. The production version was later launched in 2016 in New York for the 2017 model year.

As for the reason for the Q60's demise, Infiniti confirmed to Car and Driver that it's because of the popularity of SUVs and crossovers in the luxury segment. It will also pave the way for the Japanese marque's foray into the EV market – one of which was already teased earlier this year along with a Nissan, both of which will be built in Nissan's Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi.

The production of the Infiniti Q60 will continue towards the end of 2022. However, units are expected to still go on sale well into 2023, so if you're eyeing buying one of the luxury coupes, you still have time but that would be finite.

This isn't the first time that we've heard of the Infiniti Q60's demise. An earlier rumor from last year also announced so, though the reason for the discontinuation wasn't disclosed then. It's important to note that the sales numbers of the Q60 continue to dwindle ever since the turn of the decade.

Meanwhile, the Q60's exit would mean that the Q50 will be the sole low-riding model in Infiniti's lineup come 2024. The trend, however, isn't positive for the nameplate.

We have already contacted Infiniti for any comment about this report. We will update this story once a response arrives.