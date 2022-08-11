Listen to this article

The Acura Precision EV Concept reveals the brand's new design language for its big step into electrification. For now, the company is only teasing the vehicle's nose, but a full debut happens on August 18 during Monterey Car Week.

The 12-second video above shows a little more than the teaser image. From the small portion that's visible, we can see the Precision EV Concept has a blue illuminated grille with a mesh pattern in front of it. The Acura badge in the center lights up, too. At the outer corners, the headlights have a triangular shape, and narrow strips emerge from them that extend toward the middle of the nose.

The lower fascia includes arch-shaped openings. Judging from the video, this section also has small, illuminated elements.

The video doesn't show much else of the Precision EV Concept. There appear to be raised elements along the beltline and around fenders.

What's not clear at the moment is whether the Acura Precision EV Concept is in any way related to the Honda Prologue EV. That model rides on the General Motors Ultium platform and goes on sale in 2024. When Honda announced its electric crossover, it confirmed an Acura version was coming but was unwilling to provide any additional details.

According to earlier rumors, the production version of the Acura EV will arrive sometime in the 2024 calendar year riding on the GM Ultium platform. The Honda version's production will allegedly happen at GM's Ramos Arizpe Manufacturing Complex in Mexico. The Acura will allegedly come from the Spring Hill Complex in Tennessee alongside the Cadillac Lyriq.

On December 22, 2021, Honda filed for a trademark in the US for ADX. There's some speculation that this might be for the Acura EV.

So far, there are no mechanical details about the Acura or the Honda EVs. When it announced the Ultium batteries, GM said there would be capacities ranging from 50 to 200 kilowatt hours. The range from these vehicles can be as high as 400 miles (644 kilometers). The company uses large-format, pouch-style cells in horizontal or vertical stacks, depending on the application.