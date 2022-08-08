Listen to this article

The German tuner Manhart gets ahold of the latest BMW M3 Competition and tunes it to create the one-off MH3 GTR. The company gives the speedy sedan comprehensive upgrades to the powertrain, suspension, and styling.

The MH3 GTR continues to use the S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. Manhart's MHtronik auxiliary control unit boosts the output to 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet of torque. This is a healthy upgrade over the factory rating of 503 hp (375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm).

Gallery: Manhart MH3 GTR Tuned BMW M3 Competition

25 Photos

Manhart also offers several exhaust upgrades. The standard setup uses stainless steel pipes with valves to control the sound and exiting out of four 3.9-inch (100-millimeter) diameter tips. The outlets are also available with a carbon- or ceramic-coated finish.

The tuner offers an Otto particulate filter delete with 200-cell catalytic converters, sport downpipes with 300-cell catalytic converters, or a racing setup without cats. However, these parts don't have TÜV approval for road use in Germany, but Manhart offers the components for export.

The MH3 GTR should handle the road a bit better than the M3 Competition's already impressive ability. The buyer can select either the Manhart Variant 4 coilovers setup that uses KW components or just a lowering kit with H&R springs.

Manhart leaves the brakes stock. Although, if the MH3 GTR's buyer wants to upgrade them, then the tuner is willing to make those tweaks.

The company makes some small tweaks to the M3 Competition's styling. The MH3 GTR has a dark gray body with lighter gray stripes on the hood, rear deck, and trunk lid. The body gains carbon parts for the aero flics in the front corners, side skirts, rear lip spoiler, and diffuser.

The sedan rides on wheels with six pairs of spokes and measuring 9x20 inches in front and 10.5x20 inches at the back. They have a satin black finish in these photos, but Manhart can make them a different color if that's what the customer wants.

The only revision to the interior is a pair of Recaro Podium front seats with a full carbon-fiber shell. Manhart's logo is embossed below the headrest.

Manhart's announcement doesn't disclose the MH3 GTR's price. For reference, a 2023 M3 Competition starts at $77,695 (after the $995 destination fee) with rear-wheel drive or $81,795 with all-wheel drive.