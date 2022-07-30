Listen to this article

Ever since the Honda Civic Type R's introduction in 1997, the red-badged performance car has always been available as a hatchback – mostly as a three-door then as a five-door from 2015 onward. That's, of course, with the exception of the FD2 in 2007. For the first time, the Civic Type R was sold as a sedan based on the eighth-generation model, exclusively available in Japan.

But one thing's for sure – the Civic Type R was never sold as a station wagon. Now that the 2023 Honda Civic Type R FL5 is out and about, X-Tomi Design imagines the impossible – a Civic wagon with performance bits and the coveted red badge.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Civic Type R

2023 Honda Civic Type R Front View
17 Photos
2023 Honda Civic Type R Front View 2023 Honda Civic Type R Rear View 2023 Honda Civic Type R Exhaust 2023 Honda Civic Type R Wing 2023 Honda Civic Type R Front View 2023 Honda Civic Type R Engine 2023 Honda Civic Type R Interior

X-Tomi Design's interpretation of the Civic Type R FL5 is shown atop this page. The unofficial rendering shows an extended roof to give the compact car a more upright rear windshield. There's added practicality too, seen on the pair of roof rails and the added cargo volume on the record-setting Honda.

Although, one can argue that this is just a regular hatchback rather than a wagon, and we tend to agree on that point. But with the understated sporty character that can match the Audi RS4 Avant's aggressive demeanor, we're not complaining at all.

Civic Type R Beyond Press Images:

2023 honda civic type r oem accessories 2023 Honda Civic Type R Gets OEM Accessories, Including Carbon Wing
2023 honda civic type r visualizer 2023 Honda Civic Type R 3D Visualizer Lets You Try Out All Colors

To be fair, the regular Honda Civic was available as a station wagon until its ninth-generation model. Sold as a Touring model in Europe and other parts of the world, Honda stopped making an estate version with the tenth-generation model. We don't expect a long-roof version coming back anytime soon, more so one with a Type R badge.

But in the off-chance that a Civic Type R wagon makes a surprising debut in the years to come, will you consider buying one? BMW did so with the first-ever M3 Touring; maybe it's time for Honda to consider making one, too.

Source: X-Tomi Design (Facebook)

Jacob Oliva
By: Jacob Oliva
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com