It’s been almost a decade since the LaFerrari hybrid was revealed to the public, showing Maranello's willingness to embrace an electrified future. Today's lineup encompasses not one but two PHEV models, with the 296 GTB and the SF90 Stradale. The Purosangue SUV debuting in September will be built on a platform conceived from day one to support a hybrid powertrain as not even the Prancing Horse can be immune to stricter emissions regulations.

To that end, 2025 will go down in history as the year when Ferrari is going to introduce a model without a combustion engine. One-percenters mustn't worry about the extra weight commanded by the battery and other hardware as the company's CEO says the engineers will find a way to offset the added bulk. Speaking with CNBC, Benedetto Vigna assured enthusiasts the EV will remain a Ferrari through and through:

"In terms of drive, in terms of … vehicle dynamics, we can manage this additional weight. It's true, we have a few 100 kilos more than a regular ICE car for the same kind of horsepower, but what really … reassures me is the fact that we have [a] deep understanding of the vehicle dynamics. So, it's a challenge, but we see it as an opportunity … to continue to make something unique."

The top brass went on to say that even though automakers generally use more or less the same electronic chips, Ferrari's engineers are able to deliver something that is unique and distinctive. Lest we forget the ongoing Le Mans Hypercar program, which will certainly pay dividends in the development of hybrid and electric road cars in the following years.

The 296 GTB, SF90 Stradale, electrified Purosangue, and the 2025 EV are just the tip of the iceberg as Ferrari says pure ICE models will account for only 40 percent by 2026, dropping to 20 percent by the end of the decade. In 2030, hybrids and EVs will each represent 40 percent.

To have full control during the development phase, electric motors will be engineered in-house. In addition, the batteries will be made in Maranello and integrated into cars in a process that will prioritize lightweight construction.