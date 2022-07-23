Listen to this article

The production-ready Ferrari Purosangue SUV was spied under some light camouflage testing by Ferrari's Maranello, Italy factory. We’ve seen plenty of spy shots showing Ferrari’s first SUV, but it’s clear that this particular test mule is near production spec. We expect to see a production-ready Ferrari Purosangue SUV later this year when it finally debuts in September.

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV marks a massive change for Ferrari, which is known for its supercars. Although the Ferrari name is synonymous with beautifully sculpted coupes, that doesn’t mean Ferrari is opposed to more practical shapes. Before Ferrari entered the SUV world, the Italian brand created a few unique 2+2 coupes and even the all-wheel-drive GTC4Lusso shootingbrake.

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV is a vehicle that would surely make Enzo Ferrari proud. Enzo was clear that he built Ferrari road cars to fund his racing teams. As the popularity of performance SUVs continues to grow, it seems like to perfect way for Ferrari to build a more practical vehicle that would generate enough revenue to make Enzo more than proud.

We expect the Ferrari Purosangue SUV to utilize either a turbocharged V8 engine or a hybrid V12. A Ferrari Purosangue SUV base model would help Ferrari sell a large volume of SUVs while a top-trim V12 would create exclusivity and offer customers a more powerful option.

The Ferrari Purosangue V12 could even use a similar hybrid drivetrain that was originally found on the LaFerrari hyper that was good for 950 horsepower (708 Kilowatts). The current Ferrari SF90 supercar uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors for a combined output of 986 horsepower (735 Kilowatts) and 590 lb-ft (799 Newton Meters) of torque. The two electric motors are used to drive the front wheels which give the SF90 a competent all-wheel-drive system. A similar system could be used on the Ferrari Purosangue SUV to give it a proven all-wheel-drive setup.

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV has a host of tough competitors that it needs to beat to establish Ferrari as a top-tier performance SUV manufacturer. Its toughest competition will surely come from the Lamborghini Urus which has been on sale since 2018 and proved that there is a great deal of demand for Italian performance SUVs.