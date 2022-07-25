Listen to this article

Some vehicles just leave you scratching your head and wondering why it exists. This 1987 Toyota Camry that's currently for sale in Norway is just such a machine. If you want this oddity, the asking price is 189,000 Norwegian krone, which is $19,216 at current exchange rates.

According to the seller, this was one of two Camry limos that Toyota made. From the outside, there's an extra panel behind that front door that is partially responsible for extending the vehicle's length. Behind that, there's a massive door. Although, it doesn't appear to have a handle on the outside. The Camry's conventional rear door is at the very back. The front and back appear unchanged.

Gallery: 1987 Toyota Camry Limo In Norway

7 Photos

Inside, there's seating for eight people. The entire cabin's upholstery is blue velour. The carpets are the same color, and the door panels are gray. A wooden cabinet includes a drink holder, a small television, and some storage space. A clear panel separates the passenger area from the driver's cockpit.

Sitting in the driver's seat, there's no way to know this is a limousine unless you look in the rearview mirror. Everything looks like a stock '87 Camry. At least in the US, you'd expect a limo to have an automatic gearbox, but this one is a five-speed manual.

The listing only says this vehicle has a 2.0-liter engine. The GLi 2.0 badge on the back indicates this model has a four-cylinder that's available with either 119 horsepower (89 kilowatts) or 126 hp (94 kilowatts), depending on whether or not the model has a catalytic converter.

From the pictures, the body appears to be in good shape, especially considering this Camry's age. Inside, one of the seats has large tears in the upholstery.

The seller is getting rid of the Camry limo because the person is moving and has no space to store the vehicle. As a bonus, the seller has a regular Camry from the same generation and is willing to negotiate them as a bundle.