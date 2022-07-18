Listen to this article

Last week, we saw the Audi Q6 E-tron Sportback under some heavy camouflage that really only showed the shape of the vehicle's silhouette. Our spies were able to snap pictures of it again, and this time, there was a more conventional body wrap for concealing the body.

Like Audi's other Sportback models, the front end appears to be the same as the standard Q6 E-Tron. The model boasts a trapezoidal inlet in the lower fascia. There's a fake grille with a raised mesh pattern in the center of the vehicle's face. Fake vents are on each side. Following the current styling trend throughout the auto industry, this EV has split headlights.

Along the side, you can see the Sportback roof. Unlike the standard model, the top of this one arches downward steeply starting at the B-pillar. The result is a sleeker profile but less cargo space.

Gallery: Audi Q6 E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots

28 Photos

The tail has a tiny spoiler at the base of the hatchback. There are narrow taillights. The camouflage hides things, but they appear to span the vehicle's full width.

Spy shots of the standard Q6 E-Tron show its cabin with a digital instrument cluster. There's also a large infotainment screen on top of the center stack.

Both versions of the Q6 E-Tron will ride on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) that will also underpin the Porsche Macan EV. There will be single- and dual-motor powertrain layouts. There will also be a high-performance RS version making as much as 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). The PPE chassis supports 350-kW charging and rear-wheel steering.

The standard Q6 E-Tron will debut this year and will go on sale in 2023. We expect the Sportback's unveiling to be after the regular model, probably a few months later.

According to a recent report, Volkswagen Group is possibly delaying the launch of future electric vehicles from Audi, Bentley, and Porsche because the automaker's software team is allegedly behind schedule. The situation doesn't affect the Q6 E-Tron, but the brand's future flagship EV might not arrive until 2027 – three years later than the original plan.