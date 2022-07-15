Listen to this article

This Jeep was a star of Stellantis’ “Dare Forward 2030” presentation earlier this year. It was one of the only cars to sneak out during the press conference that saw Carlos Tavares illustrate what the company’s future would look like. It’s an electrified one that will see every Stellantis brand participate, including Jeep.

It’s that Jeep that’s in a new batch of spy shots. They show off the crossover without camouflage, revealing what’s known as the “baby Renegade.”

All Jeep

While we’re calling it the “baby Renegade,” it seems to hardly resemble it. The crossover receives unique styling, renouncing the Renegade’s boxiness for smoother rear-end styling similar to the Compass. However, the typical Jeep features are all there, starting with the iconic grille that adopts new styling. But instead of seven slots, the grille features seven closed-off rings because the new Jeep is an EV.

It will be the first purpose-built pure-electric Jeep. There has been no official confirmation, but the new Jeep should ride on PSA Group’s e-CMP platform. The new Jeep will lead to similar models at Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis will build the three at its Polish plant in Tychy.

Gallery: New Jeep Electric Crossover Spy Shots

3 Photos

This is a real revolution for Jeep and will help the brand expand into more market segments with a brand-new powertrain. Evs will supplant classic gas-powered cars throughout Jeep’s range, including the Wrangler.

The Details

Of course, the photos don’t make it easy to estimate the precise size of the new Jeep SUV. It’s expected to measure around 4.10 to 4.15 meters (161.4 to 163.3 inches) long. This is smaller than the 4.23-meter-long (166.6-inch-long) Renegade and will help avoid having one cannibalize the sales of the other.

The new Jeep should be affordable. There is the possibility Jeep might offer the new model with a pure gasoline engine or a hybrid setup. However, this is speculation, and we will have to wait for the official presentation for a definite answer.

The Jeep’s electric powertrain should be the same as the one found in the Peugeot 2008, DS 3 Crossback, and Opel Mokka. This would be the 100-kilowatt (136-horsepower) electric motor with a 50-kilowatt-hour battery pack that allows for more than 300 kilometers (482 miles) of range.

When Does It Arrive?

The new Jeep could go on sale as soon as the first half of 2023 or in late 2022. The automaker could reveal it before the end of this year, which will set the stage for Jeep to launch two more battery-powered models by 2025.