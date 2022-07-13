Listen to this article

The MC20 is undoubtedly Maserati’s hottest product currently on sale. It is also the most advanced and performance-oriented vehicle of the Italian brand with its exclusive 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine under the hood. Even soccer legend David Beckham admitted it is the best car in the world and we know from our first drive of the model it is a fantastic in-house effort (check out the related links below). But how fast is it?

There’s a new video from the AutoTopNL channel which takes us to the German highway for a top speed run behind the wheel of the MC20. The video starts with a few engine revs and a standing-start sprint, which shows good traction. What we are most interested in, however, is what’s the highest speed the MC20 could hit on the Autobahn. The short version of the answer is 186 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour).

Reaching this velocity is possible thanks to the MC20’s exclusive Nettuno V6 engine – a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, delivering 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox routes the power to the rear wheels. On paper, the supercar should hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph (323 kph). With enough free road ahead, we are pretty confident the MC20 will have zero problems reaching that speed.

The latest news surrounding the MC20 came in May this year when the Italian company unveiled the open-top version of the supercar. Dubbed the MC20 Cielo, the convertible uses the same Nettuno V6 engine but coupled with more air and a view at the sky. The only drawback compared to the coupe is the added weight of 143 pounds (65 kilograms) but that’s necessary due to the extra rigidity required for an open-top supercar. The MC20 Cielo’s retractable roof, meanwhile, can open and close in just 12 seconds.

As a final note, Maserati is also working on a fully electric version of the supercar.