The Maserati MC20 is the Italian marquee’s latest supercar. It has bold styling and a potent new engine, and a new video from the Novitec Group YouTube Channel, yes, the aftermarket company, shows the supercar cruising the German Autobahn. Unlike other videos from the famous road, it’s not a top speed test, but the driver does go flat-out in the supercar when the traffic allows.

Powering the MC20 is Maserati’s new Nettuno V6 engine. It’s a twin-turbocharged, twin-combustion 3.0-liter, making 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque. Power routes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which propels the supercar to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 202 mph (323 kph), which it doesn’t get close to hitting.

When the road does clear, and there’s enough room for the Novitec driver to go flat-out, the car quickly accelerates, easily cresting 124 mph. (200 kph). It wants to hit 184 mph (300 kph ), but it can only reach 170 mph (275 kph). There was just a bit too much traffic on the road to allow the Maserati to go any faster, with cars switching lanes to pass slower vehicles on the road that blocked the Maserati. However, the V6 sounds great, thanks to the bursts of acceleration.

The MC20 is more than a supercar for Maserati – it’s a bold, new vehicle packed with cutting-edge technology, like the Nettuno engine. Each MC20 uses a monocoque carbon-fiber tub, which will eventually accommodate convertible and all-electric variants. The video shows the car certainly has the sound and performance to be called a supercar, and its looks, shaped by 2,000 hours of wind tunnel sculpting, only confirm its vaulted status. The Maserati MC20 is expected to arrive in late 2021.