Imagine a 4x4 off-roader that double as your resting place after a day out in the woods. That would be the dream for adventure junkies, and it's now a reality thanks to the folks of Backwoods Camper Co.

Worn like a knapsack at the back of a two-door Jeep Wrangler, the Backwoods Camper is made out of fiberglass over foam-core structural panels. It's said to be lightweight and durable, with the whole camper only weighing 500 pounds (227 kilograms) mounted on the roof rack and a trailer receiver hitch rack. Most importantly, it can be used on any other SUV that has a roof rack that can support the weight.

The Backwoods Camper adds so much utility and space to the Wrangler given its size. In its base form, the 84.5-inch (2.15-meter) cab-over offers California king-size bed (mattress included) over the roof of the off-roader, complete with windows with screens and a skylight roof vent.

Beyond the sleeping accommodation, the 72-in (1.8 m) wide and 84-in (2.1 m) tall camper offers provision for an optional kitchenette over the countertop, as well as storage compartments. You can even add a small bathroom, but don't expect it to be roomy given the limited space. For an overnighter off-road adventure, though, it should be enough.

The Backwoods Camper starts at $15,525 for its base model. Apart from the mentioned inclusions, you'll also get LED lighting within the camper and exterior light powered by a 12V battery, a customizable receiver hitch rack, two camper jacks with extendable support legs, and a locking door with screen.

If you're interested, you will need to visit the company in Eagle Creek, Oregon to pick up the camper. The lead time is 3-4 weeks after the purchase agreement has been signed and a $5,000 deposit has been made.