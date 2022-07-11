Listen to this article

Time and again we've seen Mercedes Sprinter-based motorhomes, and rightfully so. It's a great base for a home on wheels, especially with the automotive technology that the German van offers. However, if we're to choose the best ones in the market today, we might have to go with this – the Adria Supersonic.

As Adria's top-spec nameplate, the Supersonic offers top-shelf quality materials and cabin arrangements you'd expect from a luxurious compact motorhome. Adria is a Slovenian company that has been making caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes since the '60s.

Gallery: Adria Supersonic Sprinter Motorhome

22 Photos

The Adria Supersonic is available in four models/layouts – 780 SL, 780 DC, 890 LL, and 890 LC – with two varying lengths that suit the customer's need. The 890 models feature bigger bathrooms and more storage compartments. All layouts seat and sleep up to at least four people, while weighing up to 12,125 pounds (5,500 kilograms) for the biggest variant.

What you'll love about the Adria are the materials used and the clever layout in the living, kitchen, bedroom, and even bathroom areas. The slides and swivels make sure that space is maximized, while several storage points are cleanly integrated within different parts of the cabin. The over-cab double bed is quite nifty, especially with its electronic controls. The aptly named lounge area features an L-shaped sofa for maximum comfort.

Whichever model you choose, the Adria Supersonic is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel engine found on a typical 2023 Mercedes Sprinter that makes 168 horsepower (125-kilowatt) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. This oil burner is connected to a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

As you would expect, the Adria Supersonic doesn't come cheap. The entry-level model starts at around $142,000, while the top-spec configuration should ask for around $162,000.