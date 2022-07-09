Listen to this article

When it comes to exciting EVs, it’s hard to beat the new GMC Hummer. The brand-new GMC Hummer is General Motors' showcase of just how far it can push EV technology. This technological marvel may produce impressive results and capability, but the GMC Hummer falls short of the electric vehicle’s promise of reduced emissions.

A new massive Hummer seems to pop up every time the economy reaches a peak and goes on sale just in time for the impending recession. It’s no secret that the Hummer name is associated with off-road decadence rather than efficiency, however, this time, with its EV powertrain the new GMC Hummer was set to be the first environmentally friendly Hummer even built.

According to a study by ACEEE, a non-profit research organization focused on reducing energy waste and negating the impacts of climate change, the new GMC Hummer EV isn’t as green as it seems. Their research shows that the small Bolt EV emits 92 grams of carbon dioxide per mile while the new Hummer EV is responsible for 341 grams of carbon dioxide per mile.

Although the Hummer EV’s number is much higher than that of a smaller EV, it's important to note that the Hummer EV is a purpose-built performance machine meant to get people excited about electric trucks.

This 1,000-horsepower off-road powerhouse may emit 21 grams of carbon dioxide per mile more than a gasoline Chevy Malibu, but the Chevy Malibu can’t do a 0 to 60mph time of 3.0 seconds. The new Hummer EV is also far more efficient than the original H1 Hummer the emitted 889 grams of carbon dioxide per mile.

In our review of the Hummer EV, we were blown away by this massive machine’s capability. Sure the Hummer EV isn’t an environmentally friendly vehicle, but that just makes it a true Hummer product. The Hummer EV simply uses EV technology to deliver a more capable machine while also reducing emissions compared to past Hummers like the gas-guzzling H1.