Cars rarely remain in like-new condition for long. Harsh weather, daily use, and general disregard can leave the shiniest make and model pot-marked, rusted, and in desperate need of repair. However, one 1999 Lexus LS 400 escaped the harsh realities many quarter-century-old cars experience thanks to its meticulous owners – a father and then his son.

The pristine Lexus LS is the focus of The Car Care Nut’s latest video, which provides a thorough overview of the car's interior, exterior, and undercarriage. The car looks immaculate in the video, and one would need a microscope to find the exterior imperfections, which there are. However, the owners took care to repair them.

The car's 23-year-old exterior doesn't show its true age and keeps it hidden in the cabin, too. The leather seats are still soft and free of any cracks or creases. The floor mats are not only original but also look like they have never even been used. There are no visible scratches on the trim, either.

The meticulous condition conditions to the trunk where the original tool kit still resides, with a working flashlight. The trunk mat shows some signs of previous use, but there isn't any significant wear that's visible. The engine bay looks like the car just rolled off the assembly line. The plastic cover is clean, and there aren't any signs of any rust. The car still has its VIN stickers under the hood.

The place where the Lexus begins to show signs of age is underneath, but they are just faint hints. Exposed bits of the suspension and exhaust feature surface rust, but that's expected for a 24-year-old-car and these components. The exposed bits of the car's body is in great shape, and the car continues to wear its original, Toyota-stamped exhaust system.

It's revealed at the end of the video that the car had spent considerable time in Iowa and Illinois, which are known for their harsh weather conditions and rust, but the Lexus is an example of what's possible when an owner takes care of their vehicle. And this isn't a car the owners kept in a garage. It has 141,000 miles on the odometer, which is low for a car this old that translates into a lot for any vehicle, regardless of age.