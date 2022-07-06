Listen to this article

Sports cars are far from being a practical choice, but it makes a world of difference if we're talking about one with a 2+2 seating layout. Such is the case of the Toyota GR86, which was surprisingly big enough for a YouTuber from Japan to spend the night in and even "camp" in an empty parking lot. Naturally, the first order of business was to create a flat surface on which to put his sleeping mat and bag.

He even brought all the necessary tools and ingredients to prepare a “luxurious dinner” without getting out of his car. The GR86's interior was big enough to store a wide array of miscellaneous items, including a cooler bag, a wooden table he built himself, along with a few LED lamps. Privacy is a concern when spending the night in a car, but he thought of that too by blocking out all the windows with custom-made shades.

2022 Toyota GR86

30 Photos

Of course, it all comes down to how tall you are since the GR86's cabin is pretty cramped and therefore it would be less than ideal for a big person to sleep in it. As a refresher, the second generation of Toyota's sports car is only 4,265 millimeters (167.9 inches) long, with a wheelbase of 2,575 mm (101.4 in). Even so, the YouTuber was determined to prove the adage "You can sleep in a car, but you can't race a house" is true.

Since this is Japan, let's keep in mind there are quite a few kei car-based minivans sold in the Land of the Rising Sun. Even though they're much smaller since they must not be over 3.4 meters (133.8 inches) long, they're still substantially roomier for spending the night thanks to their boxy bodies as opposed to the swoopy GR86 and its small trunk.

Even so, the YouTuber decided to stick with his RWD sports coupe and you have to respect that. Check out his channel and you'll see another video with him staying at a closed amusement park with the quad-piped GR86. He even went camping in a remote area by setting up a tent and making a fire.