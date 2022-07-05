Listen to this article

Year after year, the world's most popular car colors based on sales volume are white, black, and grey. But if you want the darkest of all the black paint jobs in the world, then you should turn your attention to Japan, specifically to Koyo Orient Japan and its Musou Black paint.

The Musou Black paint is regarded to be among the world’s blackest water-based acrylic paint. In the video embedded above, a Porsche 911 has been painted with the Musou Black paint, courtesy of Pit One with the help of Koyo Orient.

The Musou Black paint reflects 0.6 percent of light (and absorbs the rest), which explains the uber black color. This way, it devoid the car of its details and creases, almost turning the coupe into a two-dimensional figure or a shadow. Frankly, it's disconcerting and looks unreal, and it's probably not a good idea to drive this car at night.

This isn't the first time we've seen a car painted with the Musou Black paint. Back in December 2020, a Mitsubishi Lancer also received the same paint job and it's equally weird to look at. Of note, the Musou Black paint job was developed and released by Koyo Orient in September 2020.

Before Koyo Orient, however, BMW was the first to introduce the darkest black called the Vantablack. The Vantablack paint absorbs 99.96 percent of visible light, effectively making it the blackest black paint out there. The paint has practical applications in the aerospace and defense sectors, which makes it unavailable to the public.

Vantablack was showcased in the BMW X6 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, but the idea was actually conceived with Vantablack maker Surrey Nano Systems and creative agency Levitation 29 to conceal the 2020 X6's body details ahead of its debut in Frankfurt.