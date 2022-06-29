Listen to this article

Mercedes debuted the EQA electric crossover in early 2021, and the company is ready to make some minor changes. A fresh batch of spy shots caught the crossover out testing while wearing a tiny bit of camouflage on the fascia. It looks like the crossover will receive a minor update, and we don’t believe there will be significant changes to the powertrains.

The photos show that Mercedes isn’t changing a lot on the model. The only camouflage on the crossover covers the grille and a portion of the headlights, which could mean that the automaker plans to restyle the face. However, it doesn’t look like Mercedes will be making drastic design changes. The closed-off grille is a simple design element.

Gallery: New Mercedes-Benz EQA Spy Shots

12 Photos

The photos don’t capture much of the crossover’s interior, but the top of the dash is visible through the windows, and we don’t expect much to change. The dashboard looks identical to the current EV, with a circular HVAC vent visible through the driver-side window. Also visible is the top of the dash-mounted screen that houses the driver display and the infotainment screen side-by-side. While the layout might not change, the updated EQA should get the latest MBUX software.

With such a minor update, we don’t expect Mercedes to revamp the powertrain. The EQA offers several configurations, with the entry-level single-motor model delivering 188 horsepower (144 kilowatts). A dual-motor model with all-wheel drive can deliver up to 288 hp (215 kW). These figures likely won’t change, nor will the available battery capacities, but new software or other tweaks could increase the crossover’s range.

The EQA is a fresh vehicle from Mercedes, going on sale for the 2022 model year. It debuted in January 2021, and we don’t expect the updated model to break cover until sometime in 2023. This quick update might be a modest restyleing to keep it in line with the rest of the evolving EQ lineup. The EQA is one of the company’s entry-level models for the all-electric brand.