Ford inaugurated the F-Series for the 1948 model year and is now looking to celebrate 75 years of production with a Heritage Edition. It's based on the F-150 in the XLT trim level and comes with some retro touches harkening back to the 1970s and 1980s. Specifically, the workhorse can be had with two-tone paint jobs where the roof, pillars, bumpers, lower door, and lower body come in one color while the other hue is used for the midsection.

Customers will get to pick from the following five combinations:

Race Red midsection, with upper and lower Carbonized Gray;

Atlas Blue midsection, with upper and lower Agate Black;

Antimatter Blue midsection, with upper and lower Carbonized Gray;

Avalanche midsection, with upper and lower Agate Black;

Area 51 midsection, with upper and lower Agate Black.

As far as the interior is concerned, Ford has spruced it up a bit by giving the 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition special seat trim. The cabin is finished in slate gray and black, with the central armrest featuring an embroidered logo to denote the truck is more than just a plain XLT. There’s also an Easter egg as the Dearborn automaker put a white "75 Years" logo in the upper center section of the windshield. It also appears on the infotainment screen when the truck is fired up.

Ford will begin to take orders for the 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition from the middle of July when it plans to announce pricing details. For reference, the 2022 XLT model kicks off from $38,515 MSRP without the destination charges. The 2023MY will also see the introduction of the hotly anticipated Raptor R, believed to have the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500.

In the meantime, a prototype of the next Super Duty in Lariat trim was recently caught on camera. It should be out for the 2023MY or 2024MY.