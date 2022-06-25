Listen to this article

Just last week, British EV brand McMurtry Automotive announced that it's returning to Goodwood to try and break the standing hill climb record set by the Volkswagen I.D. R in 2019. Their contender, of course, is the peculiar-looking mini Batmobile called the Spéirling.

In a valiant attempt during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the adorably short electric fan car went near the electric VW race car's time but ultimately failed to break the record. The video atop this page shows the McMurtry Spéirling completing the famous hills of Goodwood in 41.29 seconds.

Gallery: McMurtry Spéirling At Goodwood

4 Photos

Of note, the Volkswagen I.D. R has set the Goodwood Festival of Speed ablaze in 2019 by completing the hill climb in 39.90 seconds with Romain Dumas at the helm. It broke its own record that was clocked in the previous year and ultimately etched its name in the history books by setting an overall record.

The McMurtry Spéirling's 41.29-second attempt, despite failing to beat the Volkswagen, now stands as the second-quickest overall. It has outdone the time set by the McLaren-Mercedes MP4/13 in 1999.

Former F1 driver Max Chilton was the one piloting the Spéirling at this year's Goodwood. He also led the development of the electric fan car.

The McMurtry Spéirling is a singe-seat, pure-electric track car that has a power-to-weight ratio of 1,000hp/tonne with a weight of under 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms). It can sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in under 1.5 seconds – quicker than a Bugatti Chiron.

It uses a system of twin fans that pull air from under the car, allowing the track toy to employ 4,409 lbs (2,000 kg) of downforce on demand. That system also makes the Spéirling the loudest EV out there as you can hear in the video above.