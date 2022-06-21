Listen to this article

Ever since the beginning of June, 2022, BMW Motorrad India has been teasing the incoming G 310 RR relentlessly on its social media pages. It started with a little glimpse of the taillight cluster, followed by “RR: The family is all set to grow. Stay tuned.” Next, it was an invitation to fans to guess what was coming, followed by a coy little half-lifted garage door, showing just the bottom third of the new bike.

Next, it was some high-adrenaline race track footage, followed by the text “Reveal Your Racing Attitude, with the two “R” words neatly stacked on top of each other and both “Rs” written in red (while the rest of the text was white). Where some OEMs might do a couple of teasers, truly, BMW’s set for the G 310 RR have just kept coming—until at last, the semi-reveal.

Bookings to reserve your all-new BMW G 310 RR opened a few days ago, and we’ll put that link down in our Sources if you’re reading this in India right now. A full purchase price hasn’t been listed, but BMW’s teasers mention that the expected monthly payments are 3,999 rupees per month, which works out to about $51.20 in conversion as of June 21, 2022.

Full details aren’t available for the G 310 RR just yet, although eager fans have of course been clamoring for them. That it will have the same engine as the other G 310s is a given, but we don’t yet know how it will be tuned. One thing we do know, thanks to the latest teaser, is that it will have a nice little 5-inch TFT screen up front. We also know that the styling does, indeed, derive from its bigger, badder sibling, the S 1000 RR—as many had hoped.

Incidentally, BMW Motorrad India also recently announced the opening of its new G 310 R Riding Academy, for which bookings are also open. Will it perhaps be possible to bring your new G 310 RR to the Academy (or maybe borrow one, depending on how it’s set up) as well? Hopefully, those answers will be available soon, but it’s interesting timing to note.

Once the bike is officially launched and we know more details, we’ll be sure to share them here. It's expected to happen on July 15, 2022 in India, and it's not yet clear if or when it might show up elsewhere in the world. However, since the other G 310s have been quite popular around the globe, we won't be surprised at all if and when it does start showing up in other markets as well. Here's hoping!