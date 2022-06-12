Listen to this article

Have you ever wondered what the 2022 Ford Focus ST looks like without the burden of speed limits? Well, thankfully, YouTuber AutoTopNL is here to help with a test of the 2022 Ford Focus ST on the unrestricted Autobahn.

The fourth-generation C519 Ford Focus debuted in 2018 as the latest addition to Ford’s venerable small vehicle lineup. Ford has a tradition of turning the pedestrian Focus into a driver’s car with legendary hot hatchback trims like the Focus ST and top-of-the-line Focus RS. In AutoTop NL’s Autobahn test we get to see the latest fourth-generation Focus ST in action.

The Fourth Generation Ford Focus is not sold in the United States where Ford decided to kill off its car lineup, except for the Mustang, in favor of SUVs and Trucks. Americans can only look from a distance as we watch the impressive performance of this little hatchback.

The 2022 Ford Focus ST is powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-4 that produces 280 hp (208 Kilowatts) and 310 lb-ft (420 Newton Meters) of torque. This 2.3-liter inline-4 is a detuned version of the engine found in the previous generation Ford Focus RS that produced 350 hp (260 Kilowatts) and 350 lb-ft (475 Newton Meters) of torque. The Ford Focus ST comes standard with a 6-speed manual and is also available with a 7-speed torque converter automatic.

In our review of the Ford Focus ST, we found this hot hatch to be an engaging and fun driving experience. This is the hot hatch for drivers who want to feel engaged at any speed to the detriment of some daily driver comfort.

In AutoTopNL’s video, he was able to hit a top speed of 159mph (257 km/h) with relative ease on the unrestricted Autobahn. Thanks to its impressive acceleration and top speed the 2022 Ford Focus ST is a practical Autobahn missile.

Would you take the Ford Focus ST over a Civic Type-R or Hyundai i30N?