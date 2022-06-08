Listen to this article

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia will arrive in showrooms this summer with pricing starting at $59,795 after the $1,495 destination fee. The automaker is now announcing pricing for the trim levels: SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Capstone.

Model Price (Including $1,495 Destination Fee) SR5 4x2 $59,795 SR5 4x4 $62,795 Limited 4x2 $66,195 Limited 4x4 $69,195 Platinum 4x2 $72,395 Platinum 4x4 $75,395 TRD Pro 4x4 $78,395 Capstone 4x2 $76,795 Capstone 4x4 $79,795

The 2023 Sequoia is available in the colors White, Celestial Silver, Lunar Rock, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Blueprint, Army Green, Midnight Black Metallic, and Smoked Mesquite. In addition, the TRD Pro is exclusively available in the shade Solar Octane. Wind Chill Pearl and Supersonic Red are premium paint hues that come at an extra price, but Toyota isn't disclosing the figure at this time.

All grades of the new Sequoia come with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo hybrid V6 making 437 horsepower (326 kilowatts) and 583 pound-feet (790 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox choice is a 10-speed automatic. Buyers can select rear- or four-wheel drive. The SUV can tow up to 9,520 pounds (4,318 kilograms).

The SR5 is the Sequoia's entry-level trim. It comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a moon roof, and heated seats. An optional Premium package includes a 14-inch infotainment display, power third-row seat, hands-free liftgate, and 120-volt power outlets. The available TRD Sport package includes Bilstein monotube shocks, revised springs, and aluminum pedals. It also replaces the standard 18-inch wheels with a 20-inch design in a matte black finish.

The Limited grade gets the 14-inch infotainment screen as standard. It also has heated/ventilated front seats with memory settings, a heated steering wheel, power third row, hands-free liftgate, and manual sunshades for the second and third row.

The 4x4 versions of the SR5 and Limited offer an optional TRD Off-Road package. It adds a locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select traction control, downhill assist control, crawl control, off-road-focused camera system, Bilstein monotube shocks, revised springs, a red front axle driveshaft, aluminum pedals, and an 18-inch wheel design that's unique to this package.

The Platinum trim level adds to the Limited by including amenities like heated and ventilated second-row captain's chairs, a 14-speaker stereo, panoramic moonroof, head-up display, Qi wireless charging, and rain-sensing wipers. This grade also has LED headlights and taillights.

The TRD Pro grade is for folks who intend to go off-road, and it only comes with four-wheel drive. This version of the Sequoia has a light bar in the center of the grille. It also has Fox internal bypass shocks, a 1/4-inch thick aluminum skid plate, a locking rear differential Multi-Terrain Select traction control, crawl control, downhill assist control, and dual exhaust tips. The vehicle rides on 18-inch wheels with an increased offset to provide a wider stance. Inside, there are second-row captain’s chairs.

The Capstone is the range-topping trim level with all of the features from the Platinum and even more. It gets power running boards and rides on 22-inch wheels with a chrome finish. Inside, there is semi-aniline leather on the seats in a black-and-white color combination. American Walnut open-pore wood trim decorates the dashboard and center console. This grade is the only version of the Sequoia to have acoustic glass in the front doors to provide better sound deadening.