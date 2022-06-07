Listen to this article

Polestar is working on at least two new products, which will join its model range very soon. One of these models is the brand’s first electric SUV scheduled to debut in October this year. There’s a new teaser image previewing that vehicle and it is already shaping up as a very serious contender in the rapidly growing electric SUV segment. This is our first official look at the new high-riding electric vehicle with no camouflage.

Polestar sees huge potential in this segment, which is currently one of the highest margin and fastest-growing segments in the automotive industry. The Polestar 3 will be manufactured in the United States and China with the first examples planned to hit the assembly lines early next year. Customers will be able to put an order right after its premiere in October.

Not all tech aspects of the performance EV SUV are known, though Polestar says it will rely on a dual-motor electric system powered by a large battery for a targeted range between two charges of over 372 miles (600 kilometers). Bear in mind that these figures are based on Europe’s generally more generous WLTP testing cycle.

“Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age,” Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments. “Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character. With this car, we bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots.”

From what we know so far, the Polestar 3 will be also available in a single-motor version as a more affordable alternative to the range-topping models. In general, the EV SUV will be positioned as a more expensive and more luxurious product than the next-gen Volvo XC90, with which it will share its platform. The Polestar 3, however, will be powered by exclusive powertrains that are not going to be available on the XC90.

The Polestar 3 is a part of the brand’s plans for expansion, which includes increasing its presence to at least 30 global markets by the end of next year. By the middle of the decade, the automaker wants to grow ten-fold in terms of global sales from about 29,000 vehicles in 2021 to 290,000 sales in 2025.