Good things come to those who wait. Zagato introduced the Mostro coupe at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in 2015. At the same event in 2022, the brand debuted the Barchetta roofless version of the limited-run supercar. The owner took delivery of the first production example at this year's event, too.

Designer Norihiko Harada took inspiration from two classic Zagato-made Maserati models when creating the shape for the Mostro Barchetta. The general long-hood-short-deck proportions come from the 1931 8C 2500 Sport Zagato. The look of the 1957 450S Coupé Zagato makes a bigger contribution to the new model's styling like the smooth sculpting on the nose and tail. The side windows taper down for an appearance that evokes a speedboat.

Mostro Barchetta buyers have a choice of two engines: a 4.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 or a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. Zagato says outputs between 414 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 621 hp (463 kW) are available. Borth powerplants sit behind the front axle under the hood, providing a 50-50 front-rear weight distribution. The power goes to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential manual gearbox.

The Mostro Barchetta rides on a carbon fiber chassis with a steel rear subframe. The vehicle weighs as little as 2,646 pounds (1,200 kilograms). The suspension has a double-wishbone setup at both ends with pushrods acting on the adjustable coilvers. For braking, there are AP Racing six-piston calipers in front and four-piston stoppers at the back. The supercar rolls on 19-inch center-lock wheels.

Zagato plans to make just five examples of the Mostro Barchetta, which is the same as the production number for the coupe. The company's announcement doesn't mention a price for the vehicle or specify whether the other four units are still available for order.

Zagato's previous offering was the Iso Rivolta GTZ with a limited production run of just 19 units. It featured a Chevrolet Corvette-sourced supercharged 6.2-liter V8 making 660 hp (482 kW) and 649 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque. The model was able to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds and had a top speed of 195 mph (315 kph).