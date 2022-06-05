Listen to this article

Have you always felt the Porsche 911 is a work of art? Do you love the simple body lines and iconic design cues that have dominated Porsche 911 design for decades? Well, you’re not alone as Porsche teamed up with artist Benedict Radcliffe to celebrate the beauty of the Porsche 911 and a new partnership with luggage manufacturer Rimowa.

Porsche recently entered a unique partnership with high-end luggage manufacturer Rimowa to create a Hand-Carry Case Pepita inspired by the iconic Porsche 911. To celebrate this collaboration, sculpture artist Benedict Radcliffe worked to create a unique life-sized 934-generation 911. This beautiful wire frame 911 holds the custom Rimowa Porsche hand-carry case in the frunk of the iconic rear-engine sports car.

The life-size Porsche 911 sculpture is created with the use of stainless-steel tubing that is meant to mimic the look of the polished aluminum used in the construction of the Rimowa Porsche hand-carry case. This limited run of Porsche-themed cases is capped at 911 examples making it a rare collector’s item for the discerning Porsche enthusiast.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Wireframe Sculpture Is True Automotive Art

4 Photos

Artist Benedict Radcliffe is known for creating wireframe pieces of art that celebrate iconic cars. Many of his creations are miniature sculptures that can fit on a coffee table alongside larger life-size examples. These unique art pieces showcase the lines and silhouettes of iconic car designs and focus on their impactful body lines.

One of Radcliffe’s most exciting life-size wireframe sculptures features the iconic Lancia Stratos. This unique wedge-shaped homologation special was the perfect subject for the wireframe treatment as it’s a great way to display the unique body lines of the Stratos. Another icon to receive the Radcliffe treatment is the Plymouth Superbird muscle car an icon in the American racing community.

Which piece of automotive art is your favorite? Do you like the Porsche-themed aluminum hand-carry case?