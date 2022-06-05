Listen to this article

The Ford F-150 Lightning is a highly capable electric truck. It can lift payloads of up to 2,235 pounds (1,014 kilograms), while towing capacity can go as heavy as 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg), depending on the battery type.

While those numbers are more than okay, one would wonder how hauling could affect the F-150's range. Nicholas Schmidt, an owner of a Lightning Platinum, has put his new electric truck to the test and shared his findings on his own blog called Geeky Schmidt.

As Schmidt was using an F-150 Lightning Platinum for his test, it's equipped with all of Ford's features, including the Tow Technology Package, Extended Range Battery, and Max Trailer Tow Package. This means his all-electric truck is specced for hauling.

According to Schmidt, the Airstream camper trailer he hauled was around 6,000 lbs (2,722 kg), packed with gear, and 20 gallons of fresh water. He's the only occupant of the truck plus the drive was just a flat road without any hills.

Before Schmidt connected the trailer to the truck, the range was 85 miles (137 kilometers). After entering the measurements of the trailer onto the system, the Lightning automatically recalculated the range to 54 mi (87 km). As for efficiency, he said that he's seeing 0.8 mi/kWh when the trailer's connected – around half of the usual 1.5-1.8 mi/kWh he's getting sans the Airstream camper.

Of note, the F-150 Lightning equipped with the larger extended range battery has an estimated range of up to 320 mi (515 km). The standard battery has the juice to power the truck up to 230 mi (370 km).

Schmidt also shared some insights about the towing experience: